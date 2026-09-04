IIT-Madras-backed Bodhan AI launches 4 foundational AI models

The four AI models launched by Bodhan AI cover automatic speech recognition (ASR), optical character recognition (OCR), machine translation (MT), and text-to-speech (TTS).

The ASR model supports 27 languages while the OCR and TTS models support 23 languages each. Bodhan-Translate, the machine translation model, supports 22 Indian languages.

These models are meant to be building blocks for edtech companies, startups, researchers, universities, tech companies, and government partners to build their applications on.