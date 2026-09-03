IIT Madras, CMC Vellore develop AI for early kidney disease
Technology
Researchers from IIT Madras and CMC Vellore have teamed up to build new AI tools that help catch kidney diseases before they get serious.
Since early signs are easy to miss, these tech upgrades could make a big difference in getting people treated sooner and avoiding expensive treatments like dialysis.
Three AI tools for kidney diagnosis
The team rolled out three smart solutions: one uses machine learning to predict your risk of chronic kidney disease based on your health data;
another scans CT images to sort kidneys into normal, cysts, stones, or tumors;
and the third creates 3-D models from scans so doctors can see exactly how much of the kidney is affected.
It aims to assist physicians in earlier diagnosis.