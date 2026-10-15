IIT-Madras finds atmospheric particles improved 2015 Chennai flood models
Researchers at IIT-Madras have found that tiny particles suspended in the atmosphere can actually help predict floods more accurately.
When they added these particles to weather models for the 2015 Chennai floods, simulated rainfall over the basin improved by 22%, and the accuracy of simulated flood inundation improved by approximately 50%.
This could be a game changer for how cities get ready for heavy rains.
Study: particles affect clouds and rainfall
The study, published in Natural Hazards and Earth System Sciences, shows that pollution is not just bad news. It also affects how clouds form and where rain falls.
If weather models start including these airborne particles, city planners could get much better warnings about flood risks.
The researchers say there is still more work to do before this becomes standard everywhere, but it is a big step toward smarter flood management.