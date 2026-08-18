IIT Madras's new speech recognition model supports 26 Indian languages

Indic-Transcribe Core has a word error rate of 8.9, which is better than Sarvam Saaras V3's 10.1.

Meanwhile, Indic-Transcribe Flex scored 11.1 against Google Gemini 3 Pro's 18.9 in benchmark tests shared by BodhanAI.

The model is capable of transcribing different accents accurately and can even handle mixed scripts like cricket commentary or railway announcements with words from two languages.