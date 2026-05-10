IIT Madras opens online B.S. data-science-and-applications admissions for JEE-Advanced 2026 Technology May 10, 2026

IIT Madras is now letting students who cleared JEE Advanced 2026 apply directly to its four-year B.S. in data science and applications.

The whole process is online, and applications close on May 31, so if you are interested, you will need to register, upload your documents, and pay the fee if applicable through its portal.