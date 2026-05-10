IIT Madras opens online B.S. data-science-and-applications admissions for JEE-Advanced 2026
Technology
IIT Madras is now letting students who cleared JEE Advanced 2026 apply directly to its four-year B.S. in data science and applications.
The whole process is online, and applications close on May 31, so if you are interested, you will need to register, upload your documents, and pay the fee if applicable through its portal.
Exit options and hands-on curriculum
What is cool about this program?
You can choose to leave after a diploma, a B.S. degree, or stay for the full B.S.
The curriculum mixes programming, data science basics, and hands-on projects, so whether you want to jump into a job or go for higher studies later, you are covered.