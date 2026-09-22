IIT Madras opens ₹3.30 cr robotics lab with Bechtel India
Technology
IIT Madras just opened a new robotics lab, with CSR support from Bechtel India.
The lab was inaugurated at ₹3.30 crore.
The goal? Push forward research in robotics and automation for construction and infrastructure, while connecting what's learned in the classroom to real industry needs.
Bechtel India to shape IIT-Madras curriculum
Bechtel will help shape the curriculum, offer mentorship, and explore internship opportunities, so students get hands-on experience with actual projects.
The partnership is set up as a long-term effort to build skills that matter in today's tech-driven engineering world.