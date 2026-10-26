IIT Madras report finds AI affecting India's entry level jobs
Technology
A new IIT Madras report says artificial intelligence (AI) is changing the job scene in India, and entry-level roles are feeling it most.
Big companies can handle the costs of adopting AI, but smaller businesses often rely on cheaper, subsidized tools, putting traditional starter jobs at risk, especially in IT and BPO sectors.
Researchers warn AI affects job quality
The researchers point out that AI isn't just about job loss: it's also a concern for job quality.
Think more workplace monitoring, stress and burnout, and wages.
The authors suggest India needs its own research to really understand these changes and figure out ways to help workers adapt as tech keeps evolving.