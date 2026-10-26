IIT Madras report says AI could reshape India's entry-level jobs
Technology
A new report from IIT Madras's Centre for Responsible AI says that artificial intelligence could reshape entry-level jobs in India by automating routine tasks, especially in IT, BPO, finance, and professional services.
This could mean entry-level roles may change in nature for freshers, so companies may need to rethink how they bring new talent on board.
Report urges reskilling and continuous learning
The report urges businesses to build structured reskilling programs and keep researching how automation changes job roles.
For young professionals, it's more important than ever to keep learning new skills so you can stay relevant as workplaces evolve with AI.