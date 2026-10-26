IIT Madras report urges task level assessment of AI impact

The study breaks down two main ways people and AI can collaborate: either AI does certain tasks with humans keeping an eye on things, or people use AI tools to boost their own productivity.

It also points out that affordable AI is spreading quickly across routine jobs in places like India, especially in BPOs and small businesses, while more advanced uses (like legal research) are still mostly found in big city companies.

The report suggests the promotion of affordable task-focused tools and helping workers adapt as these changes roll out.