Why IIT Madras has set up a center in US

The Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Madras Global Research Foundation has launched its first-ever center in the United States . The new facility is located at Menlo Park in California, while a second center on the US east coast is in the works. The establishment of this center marks a major step in expanding India's deep-tech innovation footprint into global ecosystems.

Strategic move Strategic anchor for IITM Global's operations The Menlo Park center, a result of a collaboration with CA Startups, will serve as a strategic anchor for IITM Global's operations in the US. "With a focused investment approach, we aim to build a platform that accelerates deep-tech ventures from lab to global markets while also attracting global innovation into India," said Thirumalai Madhavnarayan, CEO of the IIT Madras Global Research Foundation.

Investment Center developed with $7.5M investment The new center has been developed with a total investment of $7.5 million, including a greenfield investment of $4.5 million from IITM Global. Strategically located near the Silicon Valley, the IITM Center is envisioned as a launchpad for Indian deep-tech start-ups to access the global capital, markets mentorship and partnerships. The Menlo Park center will focus on advancing deep-tech research and commercialization while also serving as an incubation hub for start-ups.

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