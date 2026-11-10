IIT Roorkee opens 6-week AI winter program December 14, 2026
Technology
IIT Roorkee is rolling out a six-week online winter program focused on artificial intelligence, starting December 14, 2026.
Applications are open until November 30, 2026 on eict.iitr.ac.in, with a fee of ₹8,000.
The program welcomes students from BCA, BSc, MTech, MCA, ME, BE, and BTech backgrounds (no coding experience needed).
Generative AI, ML, IoT, EICT certificate
You'll dive into topics like generative AI, machine learning, AI-powered web development, data science, and IoT and edge AI.
After finishing the course (which runs in two batches: December 14, 2026 or January 4, 2027), you'll earn an EICT Academy certificate, a nice boost for your resume if you're looking to break into the world of AI.