IMD is using AI to give you better weather forecasts

By tapping into over a century of weather data and new tools like Bharat Forecast System and AI/ML models like Mithuna-FS, IMD hopes to boost accuracy for cyclones, monsoons, and extreme rainfall. These upgrades could mean about a 30% improvement in extreme rainfall prediction accuracy—pretty handy if you're planning anything outdoors.

Farmers are getting timely alerts through apps

With 39 Doppler radars now covering most of India and supercomputers speeding up forecasts from 12 hours to about 3 to 6 hours, updates reach people quicker than ever.

Plus, farmers are getting timely alerts through apps such as Meghdoot and Mausam, and via platforms like Mausamgram, helping them make smarter decisions for their crops.