IMD is using AI to give you better weather forecasts
India Meteorological Department (IMD) is developing and expanding its AI/ML capabilities, using AI and machine learning to make forecasts sharper, faster, and more local: think panchayat- or village-level rain and storm alerts.
Improving accuracy for cyclones, monsoons, and extreme rainfall
By tapping into over a century of weather data and new tools like Bharat Forecast System and AI/ML models like Mithuna-FS, IMD hopes to boost accuracy for cyclones, monsoons, and extreme rainfall.
These upgrades could mean about a 30% improvement in extreme rainfall prediction accuracy—pretty handy if you're planning anything outdoors.
Farmers are getting timely alerts through apps
With 39 Doppler radars now covering most of India and supercomputers speeding up forecasts from 12 hours to about 3 to 6 hours, updates reach people quicker than ever.
Plus, farmers are getting timely alerts through apps such as Meghdoot and Mausam, and via platforms like Mausamgram, helping them make smarter decisions for their crops.