IMD rolls out digital weather observation system on World Meteorological Day

This upgrade means IMD can monitor the weather online and fix issues remotely, saving time and money. By phasing out old mercury-based sensors for these eco-friendly digital ones, India is catching up with global standards and ditching toxic materials for good.

IMD to set up 200 new automatic weather stations in metro cities

IMD will set up 200 new automatic weather stations in Delhi, Mumbai, Chennai, and Pune in the coming years, making forecasts even sharper in these cities.

Combined with its existing network of 1,000 automatic weather stations and radar coverage close to 87% of the country's geographical area, IMD aims to boost disaster readiness and support sectors like farming and aviation.