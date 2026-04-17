IMF, World Bank warn AI could exploit global banking systems
Technology
Big names like the IMF and the World Bank are sounding the alarm about advanced AI models (think Claude Mythos and GPT-5.4-Cyber) spotting weak spots in global banking systems.
These AIs are smart enough to find and even exploit security flaws on their own, which has financial leaders seriously worried about new kinds of cyber threats.
Banks test AI defenses, regulators unprepared
Central banks, including the Bank of England, say these AI breakthroughs are a real challenge.
Christine Lagarde of the European Central Bank warns that if misused, this tech could do serious damage.
Some big banks like JPMorgan are already testing out these models to boost defenses, but regulators still haven't figured out the best way to stay ahead of fast-moving AI risks.