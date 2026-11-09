Impossible Metals tests robot that collected copper nickel nodules

Impossible Metals, a deep-sea mining firm, said on Monday it has successfully tested an autonomous robot that dove over 4,000 meters into the Pacific and scooped up metal-rich nodules from the ocean floor.

These little rocks are packed with copper and nickel, key ingredients for making electronics and electric vehicles.

What's cool is the robot uses AI to steer clear of marine life, aiming to keep its impact on the environment as low as possible.