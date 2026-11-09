Impossible Metals tests robot that collected copper nickel nodules
Impossible Metals, a deep-sea mining firm, said on Monday it has successfully tested an autonomous robot that dove over 4,000 meters into the Pacific and scooped up metal-rich nodules from the ocean floor.
These little rocks are packed with copper and nickel, key ingredients for making electronics and electric vehicles.
What's cool is the robot uses AI to steer clear of marine life, aiming to keep its impact on the environment as low as possible.
Impossible Metals robot expansion pending approval
After this successful test, Impossible Metals plans to build a bigger version if they get the green light from regulators.
The company's got some heavyweight support too: investors include FedEx founder Fred Smith's family, and their last funding round was near $25 million, an amount that values the company at roughly $110 million.
As they wait for official approvals, backers like Richard Smith, a FedEx executive and vice chairman of FWS Enterprises, the Smith family office, say they're excited about how this tech could help make mining more eco-friendly.