In 5-10 years, AI agents could replace mobile apps: Nikesh Arora
Technology
Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora just dropped a bold prediction at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi: nearly all 15 million apps on Apple and Android stores could disappear within five to 10 years.
In his words, "In the next five to 10 years, they could all vanish."
Imagine chatting with your phone to book a ride or meal
Arora sees a future where smart AI agents handle everything—booking rides, hotels, tickets, and meals—just by chatting with your phone.
Instead of tapping through dozens of apps, you'd simply ask your device and let it do the work.
He thinks this shift might turn many Indian startups into quiet backend services.
Under Arora's leadership, Palo Alto Networks has seen tremendous growth
Arora has led Palo Alto Networks through a period of significant growth.