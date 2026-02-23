In 5-10 years, AI agents could replace mobile apps: Nikesh Arora Technology Feb 23, 2026

Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora just dropped a bold prediction at the AI Impact Summit in Delhi: nearly all 15 million apps on Apple and Android stores could disappear within five to 10 years.

In his words, "In the next five to 10 years, they could all vanish."