In a 1st, sperm whales seen helping deliver calf
Technology
A rare moment was caught on camera: a group of 11 sperm whales worked together to help deliver and care for a newborn calf in the Caribbean Sea.
Researchers from Project CETI, led by Shane Gero, used drones and underwater microphones to capture this teamwork in action, showing just how supportive these ocean giants can be.
Unrelated whales also helped keep the baby whale afloat
What's especially cool?
Not all the whales were family. Even unrelated whales helped keep the baby afloat, hinting that sperm whale communities are more caring and connected than scientists thought.
This discovery challenges old ideas about whale society and opens up new questions about how these animals support each other.