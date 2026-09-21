In India, Boat launches Airdopes Prime 800D with Crest AI
Technology
Boat just dropped its Airdopes Prime 800D earbuds in India, packing Google Gemini-based Crest AI for smart voice commands and instant translations.
At ₹1,999, you get Dolby Audio and a massive 45 hours of battery life, pretty solid for all-day listening.
Low latency gaming, ASAP Charge, IPX5
These buds come with punchy 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 6.1, and a low-latency gaming mode (just 45 ms).
Quick top-ups are easy with ASAP Charge, plus they're sweat-friendly thanks to IPX5 water resistance.
You can grab them in Raven Black, Royal Blue, or Swedish Blue on Boat's site or major online stores.
Crest AI also powers other Boat models like the Prime 701 ANC and Nirvana Ion ANC, so language help is kind of their thing now.