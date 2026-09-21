In India, Boat launches Airdopes Prime 800D with Crest AI

These buds come with punchy 11mm drivers, Bluetooth 6.1, and a low-latency gaming mode (just 45 ms).

Quick top-ups are easy with ASAP Charge, plus they're sweat-friendly thanks to IPX5 water resistance.

You can grab them in Raven Black, Royal Blue, or Swedish Blue on Boat's site or major online stores.

Crest AI also powers other Boat models like the Prime 701 ANC and Nirvana Ion ANC, so language help is kind of their thing now.