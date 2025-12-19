IN-SPACe wants colleges to launch 'Antariksh Prayogshala' space labs

How it works and why it matters

Colleges will go through a two-step selection process, with one picked from each region so everyone gets a shot.

IN-SPACe is offering up to 75% of the costs (max ₹5 crore per lab), paid out as milestones are hit.

These labs will give students practical skills, boost research, and connect young minds directly with industry—making sure more people are ready for careers in India's growing private space sector.