IN-SPACe wants colleges to launch 'Antariksh Prayogshala' space labs
Technology
IN-SPACe is inviting colleges across India to set up "Antariksh Prayogshala"—basically, real-deal space labs where students can get hands-on with space tech, not just read about it.
The goal? To help bridge the gap between what's taught in classrooms and what's happening in the booming Indian space industry.
How it works and why it matters
Colleges will go through a two-step selection process, with one picked from each region so everyone gets a shot.
IN-SPACe is offering up to 75% of the costs (max ₹5 crore per lab), paid out as milestones are hit.
These labs will give students practical skills, boost research, and connect young minds directly with industry—making sure more people are ready for careers in India's growing private space sector.