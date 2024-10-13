Summarize Simplifying... In short In a groundbreaking experiment, two participants successfully communicated through dreams using a device by REMspace.

The first participant received a random word in a lucid dream, which was then transmitted to the second participant in their dream.

This marks the first-ever dream 'chat', paving the way for REMspace's future plans of real-time dream communication and their upcoming product, LucidMe PRO, set to revolutionize sleep monitoring and dream communication by 2025.

The study involved the use of lucid dreaming state

Can two people communicate in dreams? This experiment says so

What's the story In a groundbreaking experiment straight out of the movie Inception, two people have successfully communicated inside their dreams. The scientific feat was achieved by researchers at REMspace, a company focused on the exploration and manipulation of rapid eye movement (REM) sleep. The study involved the use of lucid dreaming, a state where one is aware they're dreaming while still in the dream state.

Experiment details

REMspace's innovative approach to dream chats

The experiment was conducted remotely with participants sleeping in their own homes. Their brain waves and other sleep data were monitored with a specially designed device. When the first participant entered a lucid dream, the system generated a random word and transmitted it to them via earbuds. This word was then repeated in their dream and recorded by the server for future reference.

Dream exchange

First-ever dream 'chat' achieved

Eight minutes after the first participant received the word, another participant entered a lucid dream and was given the recorded message. Upon waking up, she confirmed receiving it, marking this as the first-ever "chat" exchanged in dreams. This successful communication mirrors concepts presented in popular science fiction films like Inception and is seen as a significant step forward in understanding human consciousness during sleep.

Technological advancements

REMspace's future plans for dream communication

Following this initial success, REMspace is now looking to refine their technology for more efficient results. The company is also working toward achieving real-time communication within lucid dreams, a goal they believe can be achieved in the coming months. "Yesterday, communicating in dreams seemed like science fiction. Tomorrow, it will be so common we won't be able to imagine our lives without this technology," said Michael Raduga, founder and CEO of REMspace.

Product launch

World's 1st device for dream communication

By 2025, REMspace aims to launch LucidMe PRO, a device that will combine the capabilities of LucidMe with a polysomnograph. This groundbreaking product will let users track their EEG, EOG, and EMG via a mobile app and precisely monitor all sleep stages. The company thinks this technology could unlock a host of commercial opportunities and change how we think about communicating in dreams.