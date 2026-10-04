India takes a step toward building quantum-secure communication networks
What's the story
India has successfully demonstrated its first free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link over a distance of 5.56km. The feat was achieved by QNu Labs in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and IIT Gandhinagar. The demonstration marks a major milestone in India's journey toward building quantum-secure communication networks, which could one day support long-distance and satellite-based systems.
Quantum link
Encryption keys generated at rate of 230-260 bits per second
The secure quantum communication channel was established between BISAG-N and IIT Gandhinagar using QNu Labs' Pointing, Acquisition, and Tracking system.
The trial achieved a stable Quantum Bit Error Rate of less than 5% and generated secure encryption keys at a rate of 230-260 bits per second.
These keys were integrated with BISAG-N's post-quantum, cryptography-enabled Vedic Kavach platform, allowing successful end-to-end encryption/decryption of test messages.
Trial
Trial combined 2 layers of security
The demonstration of free-space QKD is significant as it transmits secure cryptographic keys through optical channels in open air, instead of relying solely on fiber networks.
This makes it relevant for future long-distance and satellite-based quantum communication systems.
The trial combined two layers of security - QNu Labs's hardware-based QKD device Armos over free-space optical channels, and BISAG-N's Vedic Kavach software-based, post-quantum cryptography system with quantum random number generation.
Security assurance
Practical quantum-resilient communication systems
The integrated architecture is designed to maintain security even if the physical quantum communication channel is temporarily unavailable.
Dr. Vinay Thakur, Director General of BISAG-N, said, "The integration of Vedic Kavach with QNu Labs' QKD technology marks a significant step toward practical quantum-resilient communication systems."
Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs, added that the successful 5.56km demonstration could support developing longer-distance quantum-secure networks and satellite-based quantum communication.