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India takes a step toward building quantum-secure communication networks
The link was established over a distance of 5.56km

India takes a step toward building quantum-secure communication networks

By Dwaipayan Roy
Oct 04, 2026
10:09 am
What's the story

India has successfully demonstrated its first free-space Quantum Key Distribution (QKD) link over a distance of 5.56km. The feat was achieved by QNu Labs in collaboration with the Bhaskaracharya National Institute for Space Applications and Geo-informatics (BISAG-N) and IIT Gandhinagar. The demonstration marks a major milestone in India's journey toward building quantum-secure communication networks, which could one day support long-distance and satellite-based systems.

Quantum link

Encryption keys generated at rate of 230-260 bits per second

The secure quantum communication channel was established between BISAG-N and IIT Gandhinagar using QNu Labs' Pointing, Acquisition, and Tracking system.

The trial achieved a stable Quantum Bit Error Rate of less than 5% and generated secure encryption keys at a rate of 230-260 bits per second.

These keys were integrated with BISAG-N's post-quantum, cryptography-enabled Vedic Kavach platform, allowing successful end-to-end encryption/decryption of test messages.

Trial

Trial combined 2 layers of security

The demonstration of free-space QKD is significant as it transmits secure cryptographic keys through optical channels in open air, instead of relying solely on fiber networks.

This makes it relevant for future long-distance and satellite-based quantum communication systems.

The trial combined two layers of security - QNu Labs's hardware-based QKD device Armos over free-space optical channels, and BISAG-N's Vedic Kavach software-based, post-quantum cryptography system with quantum random number generation.

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Security assurance

Practical quantum-resilient communication systems

The integrated architecture is designed to maintain security even if the physical quantum communication channel is temporarily unavailable.

Dr. Vinay Thakur, Director General of BISAG-N, said, "The integration of Vedic Kavach with QNu Labs' QKD technology marks a significant step toward practical quantum-resilient communication systems."

Sunil Gupta, Co-founder and CEO of QNu Labs, added that the successful 5.56km demonstration could support developing longer-distance quantum-secure networks and satellite-based quantum communication.

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