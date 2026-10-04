India takes a step toward building quantum-secure communication networks

The secure quantum communication channel was established between BISAG-N and IIT Gandhinagar using QNu Labs' Pointing, Acquisition, and Tracking system.

The trial achieved a stable Quantum Bit Error Rate of less than 5% and generated secure encryption keys at a rate of 230-260 bits per second.

These keys were integrated with BISAG-N's post-quantum, cryptography-enabled Vedic Kavach platform, allowing successful end-to-end encryption/decryption of test messages.