India advances National Quantum Mission, targets 2,000km network by 2027

Ajai Chowdhry backs quantum self reliance

Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of the Mission Governing Board of the NQM, says being self-reliant in quantum tech means less worrying about imports or global sanctions, a smart move for India's future.

The mission isn't just about secure messaging; it's set to boost everything from finance and defense to AI, with plans for a powerful 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next 4-5 years (i.e., around 2030-2031).

Plus, Indian startups are exporting their products to the US, and some software companies are interested in integrating them into US systems with quantum-safe networks.