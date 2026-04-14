India advances National Quantum Mission, targets 2,000km network by 2027
India is speeding up its National Quantum Mission, aiming to finish a massive 2,000-kilometer quantum communication network by 2027, way ahead of schedule.
With half the network already completed, India is stepping up its game in secure data sharing.
The big focus? Building these advanced systems using homegrown tech.
Ajai Chowdhry backs quantum self reliance
Ajai Chowdhry, Chairman of the Mission Governing Board of the NQM, says being self-reliant in quantum tech means less worrying about imports or global sanctions, a smart move for India's future.
The mission isn't just about secure messaging; it's set to boost everything from finance and defense to AI, with plans for a powerful 1,000-qubit quantum computer within the next 4-5 years (i.e., around 2030-2031).
Plus, Indian startups are exporting their products to the US, and some software companies are interested in integrating them into US systems with quantum-safe networks.