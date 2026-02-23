India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman among attendees
The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (dates reported variously as Feb 16-20 or Feb 16-21, 2026), bringing together more than 100 global AI leaders, CEOs and CXOs, and over 500 AI experts—including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—plus top ministers and heads of state.
Over 300 exhibitors, numerous thematic pavilions
Bharat Mandapam turned into a tech playground with over 300 exhibitors and more than 10 thematic pavilions, numerous startup demos, and lively talks on safe AI.
Google pledges $15 billion for India's AI infrastructure
Sarvam AI showed off powerful new models and Kaze smartglasses; BharatGen Param2 rolled out support for 22 Indian languages.
Google pledged $15 billion for India's AI infrastructure, while the IndiaAI Compute Portal added more GPU muscle.
Summit boosts India's position in global AI discussions
The New Delhi Declaration was endorsed by 88 countries and international organisations—focusing on People, Planet, Progress—to push trusted and resilient AI worldwide.
The summit bolsters India's position as a leading voice in global AI discussions, with big plans for healthcare, education, and economic growth.