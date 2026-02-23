India AI Impact Summit 2026: Pichai, Altman among attendees Technology Feb 23, 2026

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 just wrapped up at Bharat Mandapam, New Delhi (dates reported variously as Feb 16-20 or Feb 16-21, 2026), bringing together more than 100 global AI leaders, CEOs and CXOs, and over 500 AI experts—including Sundar Pichai and Sam Altman—plus top ministers and heads of state.