India AI Impact Summit ends with New Delhi Declaration
The India AI Impact Summit just wrapped up in New Delhi after drawing leaders from OpenAI, Google, Anthropic, and Reliance.
The week ended with the New Delhi Declaration endorsed by 88 countries and international organizations on how AI should shape our future.
Google, Reliance, and Tata's big bets
Google announced a $15 billion investment in India and a new AI hub in Visakhapatnam.
OpenAI and Tata are teaming up to boost their computing power tenfold and OpenAI said it will open offices in Bengaluru and Mumbai.
Reliance Jio is promising more homegrown computing (timeline not specified in the source).
Adani Group's $100 billion plan
Adani Group announced a plan for renewable-powered AI data centers (no completion year provided in the source).
Meanwhile, Indian startups launched new models like Sarvam's Indus (which supports local languages) and BharatGen's Param2 (covering 22 languages).
PM Modi also introduced MANAV Vision to keep ethical AI front-and-center—with $1.1 billion earmarked for a state-backed venture fund to invest in AI and advanced manufacturing startups.