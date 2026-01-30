India AI Impact Summit starts Feb 16: Check key participants

The India AI Impact Summit 2026 is poised to be a pivotal event in the nation's technological landscape, gathering leading minds to chart the future of artificial intelligence . Scheduled for February 16-20, 2026, this summit will take place at the Bharat Mandapam International Exhibition-Cum-Convention Centre (IECC) in New Delhi. This world-class venue will provide an ideal setting for engaging discussions, detailed presentations, and collaborative networking, highlighting India's commitment to becoming a global AI leader.

Landmark event Vision and core themes driving innovation The summit's overarching theme is Sarvajana Hitaya, Sarvajana Sukhaya or 'welfare for all, happiness for all.' Key thematic pillars include "AI in Healthcare and Biotech," exploring precision medicine and drug discovery; "Sustainable AI and Green Computing," addressing environmental impacts; and "AI Ethics, Governance, and Trust," crucial for responsible deployment. Other significant areas covered will be "AI in Education," "Smart Cities," and "Defense and Security."

Attendee list Global and domestic leadership in attendance The India AI Impact Summit has attracted a huge lineup of global tech leadership. The list includes Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai, NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang, Google DeepMind CEO and Nobel Laureate Demis Hassabis, Meta's Chief AI officer Alexandr Wang, Anthropic co-founder and CEO Dario Amodei, and Bill Gates, among others. Indian business giants like Reliance chairman Mukesh Ambani, Tata Sons chairman N Chandrasekaran, and Bharti Airtel boss Sunil Mittal will also be present at the event.

