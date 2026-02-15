Around 2L people to attend India AI Impact Summit

The India AI Impact Summit 2026, scheduled from February 16-20, is expected to draw over two lakh attendees. To ensure smooth traffic flow during the mega event, special arrangements have been made by government officials. The main event will be held at Bharat Mandapam, while Sushma Swaraj Bhawan and Ambedkar Centre will host other activities related to the summit.

Registration process Entry to the summit Attendees can register on the DigiYatra platform or scan a QR code on the India AI Impact Summit app for entry at various points. This is part of an effort to make access easier and more efficient for everyone attending. The main event, including an AI Expo, will be held at Bharat Mandapam while other venues will host related activities during this period.

Student access Special arrangements for students Delhi Police has coordinated with school principals to ensure smooth access for students appearing for CBSE board exams during the summit. Passes are being provided so that these students don't face any restrictions while traveling to their exam centers. This is part of a broader effort to manage traffic effectively and ensure all attendees can reach their destinations without any hassle.

Event details Free registration, restrictions on certain days Registration for the India AI Impact Summit 2026 is free, with no charges levied on attendees. However, some restrictions will be in place on February 19 due to security protocols and limited seating in the main arena. The expo area will be closed on February 16 due to VIP movement but conferences at Bharat Mandapam will remain open for all attendees on that day.

