Why NVIDIA's Jensen Huang won't attend India AI Impact Summit

By Dwaipayan Roy 06:05 pm Feb 14, 202606:05 pm

What's the story

NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will not be attending the India AI Impact Summit next week, as per a company statement. The event, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, was expected to see Huang as one of its main attractions. However, due to "unforeseen circumstances," he won't be making the trip.