Why NVIDIA's Jensen Huang won't attend India AI Impact Summit
What's the story
NVIDIA CEO Jensen Huang will not be attending the India AI Impact Summit next week, as per a company statement. The event, which will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday, was expected to see Huang as one of its main attractions. However, due to "unforeseen circumstances," he won't be making the trip.
Commitment
NVIDIA's statement on the matter
In its statement, NVIDIA said, "Due to unforeseen circumstances, Jensen Huang is unable to travel to India at this time." The company also emphasized its dedication toward the AI Impact Summit and India's rapidly growing AI ecosystem. Even though Huang won't be attending, a senior NVIDIA delegation led by Executive Vice President Jay Puri will attend the event on behalf of the company.
Celebration planned
NVIDIA will still have a presence at the summit
The NVIDIA delegation will celebrate India's outstanding AI researchers, start-ups, developers, and partners who are building the nation's AI infrastructure. This move shows that despite Huang's absence at the summit, NVIDIA is still committed to recognizing and supporting the contributions of these individuals and groups in advancing artificial intelligence technology in India.