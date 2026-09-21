India targets 50 rocket launches/year by 2030. Can ISRO deliver?

So far in 2026, ISRO has conducted two orbital launches. The first was PSLV-C62 carrying EOS-N1 on January 12, but it encountered an anomaly during the third stage and failed to achieve its mission.

The second launch was GSLV-F17 carrying EOS-05 on September 4, which was successful.

Along with these, private firm Skyroot also contributed to India's launch count with Vikram-I's successful orbit insertion on July 18.