India and Germany deepen science partnership on quantum, photonics, space
Technology
India and Germany just took their science partnership to the next level, focusing on cool new areas like quantum communication, photonics, and space technology.
Leaders from both countries met in New Delhi to talk about working together on things like quantum satellite networks and advanced research.
Officials cite internet security, startup opportunities
Both sides are excited about driving innovation: think better internet security, smarter satellites, and more opportunities for startups.
India's Union Minister Jitendra Singh pointed out that India is now the world's third-largest startup hub, saying this teamwork could spark even more breakthroughs.
The meeting brought together government officials, scientists, and private sector leaders from both countries.