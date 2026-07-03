Government pulls apps used to turn off moving e-rickshaws

App misuse

Apps originally intended for testing lithium-ion batteries

Originally, the apps were intended for testing Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. They were meant to show battery stats including voltage, temperature, and charge cycles. However, these apps were misused by some people as a prank to turn off e-rickshaws on the road. The government has now directed Google and Apple to remove these apps from their respective app stores in a bid to prevent further misuse and traffic disruptions caused by these incidents.