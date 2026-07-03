Government pulls apps used to turn off moving e-rickshaws
What's the story
The Indian government has banned three mobile applications, BAT-BMS, Lossigy, and Epoch-i-ion, from the Play Store and App Store. The decision comes after viral videos showed users remotely turning off moving e-rickshaws using these apps. The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) took swift action in response to public concerns over the potential misuse of these apps for disabling battery-operated vehicles.
App misuse
Apps originally intended for testing lithium-ion batteries
Originally, the apps were intended for testing Bluetooth-enabled lithium-ion batteries. They were meant to show battery stats including voltage, temperature, and charge cycles. However, these apps were misused by some people as a prank to turn off e-rickshaws on the road. The government has now directed Google and Apple to remove these apps from their respective app stores in a bid to prevent further misuse and traffic disruptions caused by these incidents.
Driver impact
Inconvenience caused to e-rickshaw owners
The pranks involving these apps have caused major inconveniences for thousands of e-rickshaw owners across India. The incidents have led to traffic jams and disruptions in various cities. The pranks were even shared as reels by social media influencers looking for views and monetization opportunities, exacerbating the issue. The incident has raised concerns over connected vehicle security in India.