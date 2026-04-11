GitHub now has over 27M developers from India

AI impact

AI tools driving growth

The surge in India's developer base is largely attributed to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in software development. GitHub's COO Kyle Daigle told Moneycontrol that tools like GitHub Copilot and the agentic CLI are making it easier for developers to solve problems at scale. He explained, "Now, with GitHub Copilot and newer tools like the GitHub Copilot CLI, I can pose a problem, put it into autopilot mode, and it continues to work, think, and use the context of my code, along with an understanding of what I care about as a developer."