GitHub now has over 27M developers from India
What's the story
GitHub, the world's leading platform for software development and version control, has witnessed a massive surge in its Indian developer base. The number of developers from India on the platform has crossed 27 million, up from 21.9 million in October last year. This makes India GitHub's fastest-growing developer community globally and contributes significantly to Microsoft's goal of reaching one billion developers by 2030.
AI impact
AI tools driving growth
The surge in India's developer base is largely attributed to the increasing use of artificial intelligence (AI) in software development. GitHub's COO Kyle Daigle told Moneycontrol that tools like GitHub Copilot and the agentic CLI are making it easier for developers to solve problems at scale. He explained, "Now, with GitHub Copilot and newer tools like the GitHub Copilot CLI, I can pose a problem, put it into autopilot mode, and it continues to work, think, and use the context of my code, along with an understanding of what I care about as a developer."
Open-source growth
India's role in global open-source movement
India is home to the world's largest base of open-source contributors and is second only to the US in terms of overall open-source contributions. Indian developers have made over 7.5 million contributions to open-source AI projects on GitHub. This highlights India's growing significance in the global software development landscape, especially as GitHub continues to expand its presence in the country with initiatives like community meetups and support for various developer communities.