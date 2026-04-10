India deploys 1,000km quantum network in under 2 years
Technology
India just pulled off a tech milestone, rolling out a 1,000-kilometer quantum communication network in under two years, way before its original eight-year target.
Using QNu Labs tech, this is now one of the world's longest quantum key networks and gives India a big boost in secure communications.
Network secures defense and finance communications
This new network means safer messaging for critical areas like defense and finance, even underwater!
The project's success has also sparked more government support for startups: now 17 are working on cool stuff like quantum biosensors and precision electronics.
As Dr. Abhay Karandikar put it, this is truly a "landmark advancement" for India's tech game.