India developing complete AI ecosystem: Union minister

AI's impact on jobs and the need for upskilling

Vaishnaw says this all-in approach is aimed at positioning India to compete with the best global AI systems.

He also points out that as AI changes the IT job scene, upskilling is key—so government, industry, and universities need to team up to build future-ready talent.

The ongoing India AI Impact Summit (Feb 16-20 in New Delhi) highlights just how much attention India's progress is getting right now.