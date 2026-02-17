India feeds more data to OpenAI than US: Amitabh Kant
Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO, said India is giving more data to OpenAI than even the US.
Speaking at an AI Summit, he emphasized how Indian data is shaping global AI models: "We are providing more data to OpenAI than the US. Data from Global South is helping refine models," he pointed out.
Kant's warning on foreign AI systems
Kant warned that if India keeps feeding its data into foreign AI systems, those companies could end up selling pricey products back to us—using our own info.
With India accounting for roughly 13.5% of global ChatGPT users and leading Asia-Pacific in ChatGPT usage share, it's clear we're a major player in the AI world.
Push for homegrown, inclusive AI
Kant also pushed for building homegrown, inclusive AI—especially tools that work in multiple languages and help people below the poverty line.
He suggested using open-source tech and digital IDs to boost healthcare, education, and governance for millions across India.