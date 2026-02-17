India feeds more data to OpenAI than US: Amitabh Kant Technology Feb 17, 2026

Amitabh Kant, former NITI Aayog CEO, said India is giving more data to OpenAI than even the US.

Speaking at an AI Summit, he emphasized how Indian data is shaping global AI models: "We are providing more data to OpenAI than the US. Data from Global South is helping refine models," he pointed out.