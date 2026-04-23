India forms committee and new group to strengthen AI rules
Technology
India is giving its AI rules a serious upgrade as new technologies (and their risks) move faster than ever.
The government just set up a committee and a fresh group to rethink how AI should be regulated, moving away from the earlier "light-touch" approach and aiming for something more robust.
Panels to gather industry feedback
Recent issues with AI-generated content on social media and powerful new models like Anthropic's Claude Mythos have raised concerns about threats to important sectors like finance and energy.
The new six-member TPEC and 10-member inter-ministerial AI governance and economic group, formed on April 13, will gather industry feedback to help draft smarter guidelines.
Protecting critical infrastructure is expected to be a top priority this time around.