India gains access to Anthropic's cybersecurity AI model Mythos

India has gained access to Anthropic 's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity model, Mythos. The move comes after months of negotiations and is expected to bolster the country's digital infrastructure. Mythos is designed to detect critical software vulnerabilities on an unprecedented scale. However, experts warn that the same technology could also pose new security threats.

Cybersecurity boost Mythos can help India strengthen its cyber defenses The access to Mythos is more than just another AI tool for India. It is an opportunity to bolster cyber resilience across various sectors that millions of people rely on every day. The move also ensures that the country does not lag behind in the global shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.

AI prowess Mythos was launched earlier this year Mythos is Anthropic's most advanced cybersecurity model to date. Earlier this year, the company gave a preview version of the model to a select group of about 50 partners, including US government agencies and some organizations. The latest expansion adds some 150 organizations across over 15 countries, including India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.

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Digital transformation Mythos can help plug India's growing cybersecurity gaps India has witnessed a rapid digital transformation in the last decade, with banking, digital payments, telecoms, healthcare, and government services becoming more interconnected. While this has brought convenience and economic benefits, it has also widened the attack surface for cybercriminals. Mythos can detect vulnerabilities at an unprecedented scale across operating systems, applications, and web platforms.

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