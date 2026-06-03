India gains access to Anthropic's cybersecurity AI model Mythos
What's the story
India has gained access to Anthropic's advanced artificial intelligence (AI) cybersecurity model, Mythos. The move comes after months of negotiations and is expected to bolster the country's digital infrastructure. Mythos is designed to detect critical software vulnerabilities on an unprecedented scale. However, experts warn that the same technology could also pose new security threats.
Cybersecurity boost
Mythos can help India strengthen its cyber defenses
The access to Mythos is more than just another AI tool for India. It is an opportunity to bolster cyber resilience across various sectors that millions of people rely on every day. The move also ensures that the country does not lag behind in the global shift toward AI-driven cybersecurity solutions.
AI prowess
Mythos was launched earlier this year
Mythos is Anthropic's most advanced cybersecurity model to date. Earlier this year, the company gave a preview version of the model to a select group of about 50 partners, including US government agencies and some organizations. The latest expansion adds some 150 organizations across over 15 countries, including India, Japan, South Korea, Germany, France, Australia, Canada, and New Zealand.
Digital transformation
Mythos can help plug India's growing cybersecurity gaps
India has witnessed a rapid digital transformation in the last decade, with banking, digital payments, telecoms, healthcare, and government services becoming more interconnected. While this has brought convenience and economic benefits, it has also widened the attack surface for cybercriminals. Mythos can detect vulnerabilities at an unprecedented scale across operating systems, applications, and web platforms.
Risk assessment
Access to Mythos could also pose new threats
Security researchers and regulators have warned that advanced AI models could become double-edged swords. While they can help defenders identify weaknesses, they could also enable attackers to discover and chain together vulnerabilities at unprecedented speed. However, gaining access to Mythos ensures India has a seat at the table as AI begins to redefine cybersecurity.