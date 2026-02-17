India gives social media platforms 3 hours to remove misinformation Technology Feb 17, 2026

Starting February 20, India is rolling out stricter rules for AI-generated content on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.

If the government flags something as misinformation, these platforms will now have just three hours (down from 36) to take it down.

The goal? Curb fake news and AI misuse—especially with a big international AI summit happening in New Delhi.