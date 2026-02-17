India gives social media platforms 3 hours to remove misinformation
Technology
Starting February 20, India is rolling out stricter rules for AI-generated content on platforms like Instagram, Facebook, and X.
If the government flags something as misinformation, these platforms will now have just three hours (down from 36) to take it down.
The goal? Curb fake news and AI misuse—especially with a big international AI summit happening in New Delhi.
New rules also mandate labeling AI-altered content
From now on, anything noticeably changed by AI (not just small edits) has to be clearly labeled forever.
But not everyone's cheering—groups like the Internet Freedom Foundation worry that such tight deadlines could turn platforms into "rapid-fire censors," making it tough to review things properly and possibly silencing legit posts like memes or political jokes.