India is #2 in the world for Claude.ai users
Technology
India now ranks second globally for Claude.ai usage, with 2.1 million people using this AI chatbot—just behind the US.
That's 13% of all users worldwide, according to a separate article titled "100+ Key Claude Statistics You Should Know."
Indians use Claude.ai mostly for work and coding
Nearly half of Indian conversations with Claude.ai are about work tasks, and around 45% focus on coding or software development.
Indians are much more likely than others to use it for things like web design, app building, and automating workflows.
Beyond code: productivity boosts and career help
Claude.ai isn't just for coders—Indians also use it for job searches, skill-building, STEM studies, and business planning.
The report says tackling complex tasks with AI can make people up to 12 times more productive.