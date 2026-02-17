India is building smaller, efficient AI models: Zoho's Sridhar Vembu
Technology
Zoho founder Sridhar Vembu says India is focusing on building smaller, more efficient AI models that fit our unique needs—think tech that works well without needing tons of resources.
He pointed out Sarvam as a standout in making these kinds of smart, resource-friendly models.
AI's role in job creation and tech evolution
Vembu highlighted how India's youth are super enthusiastic about AI and are driving its adoption.
At Zoho, they're already using AI to boost productivity in software development, with plans to expand even more over the next year.
He's also confident that as AI grows, it'll open up new job opportunities—just like past tech revolutions have done.