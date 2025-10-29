India is getting less sunlight each year, study finds
A new study shows that India has been getting less and less sunlight over the past 30 years, which could make things tougher for farmers and anyone relying on solar power.
Researchers from top Indian institutes tracked weather data from 1988 to 2018 and found a steady drop in sunshine hours across most regions.
Northern plains losing most sunshine
The northern plains are seeing the biggest annual drop—about 13 hours less sunshine each year.
The Himalayas aren't far behind, losing nearly 9.5 hours, while the west coast is down by over 8.5 hours a year.
Even the east coast and Deccan plateau are feeling it, with smaller but steady declines.
Aerosol pollution blocking sunlight
The main culprit? Aerosol pollution from vehicles and factories, which leads to more clouds that block out sunlight—a process scientists call "solar dimming."
This means less light for crops to grow and less energy for solar panels.
Researchers urge stronger pollution controls to help restore sunshine levels.