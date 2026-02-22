India is OpenAI's 2nd-biggest market after US: Ronnie Chatterji
OpenAI's Chief Economist Ronnie Chatterji says India could be a global leader in artificial intelligence, thanks to its huge and growing base of 100 million weekly ChatGPT users.
Usage in India has jumped 2.5 times over the past year, making it OpenAI's second-biggest market.
Young Indians driving ChatGPT usage
Nearly half of all ChatGPT messages from India come from users aged 18-24, and people under 30 make up 80% of the total.
Young Indians are especially using AI for work—35% of messages are work-related, higher than the global average—and for coding at rates higher than the global median, while data analysis is also a strong use case.
OpenAI's plans in India
OpenAI is investing heavily in India with new offices and partnerships with companies like Tata, Pine Labs, Ixigo, and MakeMyTrip.
With over a million STEM graduates each year and strong digital infrastructure, Chatterji believes India is set to play a major role in shaping how AI is used worldwide.