India launches digital drug registry under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission
India's government has rolled out a new digital Drug Registry to clean up the confusion around medicine names and formats.
This move, part of the Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission, is set to make life easier for doctors, pharmacists, and anyone using e-prescriptions by making drug info consistent and searchable, whether you're looking by brand, generic name, or even manufacturer.
Drug registry lists over 123,000 drugs
The Drug Registry lines up with global standards (like SNOMED CT) and already lists more than 123,000 branded drugs, 10,000 generics, and 29,000 substances.
It's built to sync smoothly with hospital systems and health apps so everyone's on the same page: no more duplicate entries or mix-ups.
Plus, Health Minister JP Nadda also dropped four new digital health tools (including eSushrut@clinic and Aarogya Setu 2.0), giving India's digital healthcare scene a serious upgrade.