India launches digital drug registry under Ayushman Bharat Digital Mission

Drug registry lists over 123,000 drugs

The Drug Registry lines up with global standards (like SNOMED CT) and already lists more than 123,000 branded drugs, 10,000 generics, and 29,000 substances.

It's built to sync smoothly with hospital systems and health apps so everyone's on the same page: no more duplicate entries or mix-ups.

Plus, Health Minister JP Nadda also dropped four new digital health tools (including eSushrut@clinic and Aarogya Setu 2.0), giving India's digital healthcare scene a serious upgrade.