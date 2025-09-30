India Mobile Congress 2025: Dates, venue, what to expect

Major satcom focus this year

The Satcom Summit will kick off with leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr. Jitendra Singh.

Industry heavyweights such as Eutelsat OneWeb and Starlink will join panel talks on next-gen satellites and using IoT to close connectivity gaps.

The goal? Help India grow its satcom market from $2.3 billion to a whopping $20 billion by 2028, pushing the country higher in the global space economy.