Next Article
India Mobile Congress 2025: Dates, venue, what to expect
Technology
India Mobile Congress 2025 is happening October 8-11 in New Delhi, and this year it's all about how satellite communication can boost India's digital game.
Expect big focus on bringing better internet to rural areas and making smart farming more of a reality, with over 1.5 lakh attendees expected at the Yashobhoomi Convention Centre.
Major satcom focus this year
The Satcom Summit will kick off with leaders like Jyotiraditya Scindia and Dr. Jitendra Singh.
Industry heavyweights such as Eutelsat OneWeb and Starlink will join panel talks on next-gen satellites and using IoT to close connectivity gaps.
The goal? Help India grow its satcom market from $2.3 billion to a whopping $20 billion by 2028, pushing the country higher in the global space economy.