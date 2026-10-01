India needs tailored AI safety framework after US voluntary guidelines
Technology
India needs to develop a homegrown AI safety framework that actually fits the country's needs, instead of just copying global standards.
This comes after the US announced voluntary guidelines, but Indian experts say we need something that works for our languages and how tech gets used here.
Experts call for local AI safeguards
India is a huge AI market and also building its own tech, so having local rules makes sense.
Dr. Amit Sheth suggests companies commit to responsible AI even before any official laws arrive.
Experts like Prof. Ganesh Ramakrishnan and Devyani Gupta are calling for more transparency, better oversight, and safety checks that work across many Indian languages and contexts.