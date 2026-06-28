India inaugurates first-of-its-kind hydrogen plant powered by nuclear reactor heat

Institutional contribution

IGCAR's role in India's fast breeder reactor program

Since 1971, IGCAR has been a key institution in India's fast breeder reactor program. The center designed, built, and operated the FBTR, which has supported the development of fuels, materials, and technologies required for advanced reactor systems for over four decades. The experience gained through FBTR has also contributed to the development of the 500 MWe Prototype Fast Breeder Reactor (PFBR), which is part of India's three-stage nuclear power program's second stage.