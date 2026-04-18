India pauses Starlink investments over SpaceX ownership and security concerns
Starlink, Elon Musk's satellite internet project, is facing a delay in India as the government presses pause on its investment plans.
Officials are concerned about SpaceX's ownership structure and unresolved technical details, especially with global tensions running high.
India's being extra cautious about letting foreign companies into sensitive areas like telecom and space.
Starlink final approvals pending in India
Even though Starlink has the basic licenses to operate in India, it still needs final government approvals for spectrum and investment, both tied to security checks.
Past misuse of Starlink gear in places like Iran has made Indian authorities extra careful, especially about keeping communications secure during emergencies.
Starlink is now planning talks with officials to sort things out and (hopefully) get the green light soon.