India pauses WhatsApp username feature, asks Meta to explain risks
Technology
WhatsApp's new username feature (which lets you chat without sharing your phone number) is on pause in India.
The government has given Meta until July 9, 2026 (a few extra days) to explain how it works and what risks it might bring.
MeitY cites privacy and impersonation concerns
MeitY is not letting Meta roll this out yet because it wants to make sure it is safe.
Unique usernames sound cool, but officials are worried about privacy issues and possible impersonation.
Officials are holding off until they know users will not be put at risk.