India, Philippines ink new electronics and space cooperation agreement
India and the Philippines just signed a fresh agreement to work closer on space and electronics—right as they celebrate 75 years of friendship.
This deal is all about teaming up on things like satellite tech, IoT gadgets, and embedded systems, while focusing on skill development through joint projects and innovation.
The Philippines will help build satellite parts and ground stations, joining India's booming $115 billion electronics industry.
It's a win-win: both countries get to share knowledge, boost manufacturing together, and set the stage for more innovation across the Indo-Pacific.