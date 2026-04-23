India plans tighter AI regulations as TPEC and Aigeg work
Technology
India is gearing up to tighten its AI regulations, aiming to better manage the risks that come with advanced tech like Anthropic's Claude Mythos.
Two key government committees, TPEC and Aigeg, have been working on new recommendations since April 13, 2026, moving away from the earlier "light-touch" approach.
India's dedicated AI law gains momentum
There's growing concern about how unchecked AI could impact important sectors like finance and energy.
That's why talks of a dedicated AI law are picking up steam, with officials wanting to make sure India stays ahead as technology evolves fast.
The message is clear: the government wants smarter rules to keep both innovation and safety in check.