India proposes visible labels on AI-generated videos to flag deepfakes
Technology
India has proposed a fresh tweak to its draft tech rules, and now any AI-generated visual content (think deepfakes or synthetic videos) must have a label that stays clearly visible the whole time you are watching.
The goal? Make it super obvious when something is AI-generated, so no one gets fooled by fake clips.
May 7 comment deadline, platform oversight
The government wants your feedback on these updates and has pushed the public comment deadline to May 7.
They are also looking at stricter oversight for digital platforms, including news shared by regular users, not just big publishers.